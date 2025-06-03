Metro Detroit weather: Hazy and hot day with highs around 87

The Brief Highs will be close to 90 Tuesday, but there won't be much humidity yet. The humidity cranks up on Wednesday, as highs again soar to almost 90. Expect a layer of haze over the area thanks to Canadian wildfires.



It’s a warm one across metro Detroit today — highs climbing to around 87 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Not much humidity to sweat through just yet, but the sky’s got that hazy look again thanks to lingering wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada. It’s enough to filter the sunshine and give everything a soft, milky glow through the afternoon.

Tonight, things stay mild. Lows dip only to around 69 degrees, and you’ll start to feel the humidity creeping back in as steady southerly winds blow at 10 to 20 mph. That warm breeze is helping to load the atmosphere ahead of a cold front set to move through on Wednesday.

But don’t expect an immediate cooldown. Wednesday still heats up to 87, and this time the humidity tags along for real. It’ll feel stickier as the day goes on, and by the afternoon, rain chances start to climb. Expect scattered showers and storms by evening—some could be strong, especially with all that warm, moist air in place. Heat indices climb to nearly 90 degrees.

Rain hangs around into Thursday morning, especially for folks south of I-94, before finally clearing out. Behind the front, we get a bit of a breather—cooler air settles in, dropping Thursday’s high to just 75 degrees. A little more breathable, a little less stormy, and a break from the heat.