Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity build today

We're turning the temps up as the summer feel will be out in full effect today.

The heat and humidity build, but the influence of high pressure should win out and keep the wet weather at bay. That changes as showers and storms are likely tomorrow and possible as early as late tonight. Check out future radar at 3 am, as an isolated storm may develop at that time.

Scattered storms develop Wednesday. Severe weather isn't likely, but an isolated stronger wind gust can't be ruled out as we're under the marginal risk.

That cold front sweeps through and low pressure looks to stick around through the rest of the week and into the weekend. This means occasional showers and storms continue through the week and into the weekend. Temps bottom out Friday, but don't bounce back in a big way over the weekend.