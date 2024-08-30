Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity increase as chance for severe storms returns Friday

We're turning up the heat and humidity to finish the week with late storms on tap.

Storms out west drift in our direction this morning but fade, with our best window for storms taking shape from 5-10 p.m.

Storms are likely and severe weather is possible. Damaging wind and hail are the greatest threats, and while the risk for tornadoes remains low, it's not zero.

Storms continue overnight and heavy rain remains a distinct possibility. Many of us wind up between .25-.50", with localized totals of 1-2". The rain rains out by the weekend and temps fade all the way through the holiday.