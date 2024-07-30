Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, and rain Tuesday

The heat, humidity, and rain stick around Tuesday.

The day is starting warm and, for some, soggy.

Scattered showers in the morning and afternoon won't be as heavy as overnight, and they taper off for the evening. However, rain and thunderstorm chances remain for the rest of the week.

Tuesday's temperatures will be around 85 with humidity making it feel hotter.

Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the upper 80s, though they could feel in the low 90s.

As of now, the weekend looks dry but toasty with highs in the upper 80s.