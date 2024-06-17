Metro Detroit weather: Heat index could hit 100 as stretch of 90-degree days begins

The heat will dominate the week, but we're starting off the work week with torrential early morning rain. The wet weather will wind down by mid or late morning with nothing more than an isolated storm late in the day.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in place, but don't get bogged down by the definitions, just know it will be hot.

Your daily peak heat index will range from 95-100° through the week and possibly into the weekend. Overnight lows hold in the 70s so there isn't much cooling off. This will be a tough stretch for those without AC and for those who work outside. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature an ill defined afternoon storm chance, but it looks like most of Tuesday and Wednesday wind up dry.

The heat sticks through the week and likely through the weekend with afternoon high temps challenging daily records. Cooler weather arrives next week.

Recognizing heat-related injuries

Heat cramps: symptoms include muscle pains or spasms in stomach, arms or legs. Remedy: get to a cooler location, remove clothing and hydrate.

Heat exhaustion: symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness and nausea. Remedy: lie down, take a cool bath and hydrate.

Heat stroke: symptoms include a high body temperature, hot, dry skin, no sweating and a rapid pulse. Remedy: call 911 and cool down until help arrives.

Dehydration signs

According to Mayo Clinic, signs of dehydration vary based on age.

Dehydration in an infant or young child

Dry mouth and tongue

No tears when crying

No wet diapers for three hours

Sunken eyes, cheeks

Sunken soft spot on top of skull

Listlessness or irritability

Dehydration in an adult

Extreme thirst

Less frequent urination

Dark-colored urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

Confusion

When to see a doctor

Contact a doctor if you or your child: