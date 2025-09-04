Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: High temps will only make it into the 60s today

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 4, 2025 6:35am EDT
Cooler air moves into Metro Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rain winds down today as cooler air slides in, setting us up for a different kind of day across Southeast Michigan. 

Highs climb to only the mid-60s, making for a chillier day.

Another system approaches Friday, bringing plenty of wind but not much rain. Southwest gusts of 30–40 mph will lift temps back into the 70s, though a big warm-up this is not. 

By Saturday, we are back to the 60s.

The weekend looks quiet and cooler with little rain around, and temps will climb a bit as we head into next week. 

