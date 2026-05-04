Metro Detroit weather: Highs in the 70s Monday before a cold front arrives

The Brief Monday starts mild with highs expected to climb to the 70s. An approaching cold front brings rain later in the day. Cooler temperatures are also ahead, with Tuesday expected to start mild but end cooler.



Victory Monday for the Pistons brings a triumph for the weather too! Temperatures expected to reach the 70s today.

Starting off milder this morning with readings near 50 degrees; as much as 11 degrees warmer in the city, 20 degrees warmer in Monroe when compared to how it felt 24 hours ago. A southwest flow brings the warmth to the city today from start to finish. Afternoon highs near 75 degrees. May the 4th be with you!

An approaching cold front changes all that. Increasing clouds this afternoon bring the threat of rain to the area by 5 p.m., possibly impacting your evening commute. A break, with more rain expected by 10 p.m. and then again overnight. That scenario bringing the possibility of heavier downpours. Overnight lows near 55 degrees.

So, a slightly milder start to Cinco de Mayo tomorrow but not a warm finish. The cold front moving through tonight will change our wind direction once again to a westerly flow, ushering in a cooler day.

Highs will be back in the 60s (seasonal values) with chillier air returning by midweek.