Metro Detroit weather: Highs climb to near 70 to start the weekend

The warmup is coming!

Highs climb to near 70 on Friday and could even hit 70 on Saturday.

Rain is on the way, but it holds off until later tonight and Saturday morning. This is the first of three rounds.

Most of Saturday midday and afternoon stay dry, but scattered late-day showers and storms will develop. The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero.

Another wave of rain moves in late Saturday night and lingers into Sunday morning. Rain totals could top an inch in some areas, though the current forecast sits between 0.50-1.0 inches. Expect ponding and puddles on the roads.

The rain wraps up midday Sunday as temps drop.