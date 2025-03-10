Metro Detroit weather: Highs near 60 Monday, with more 60-degree days in the forecast

A mini warm-up continues today.

You can feel it at the bus stop this morning with temperatures near 40 degrees in Detroit. A southwest wind will help us warm up to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Our seasonal standard is 43 for the daytime high. The record for today is 70 degrees, originally set in 2021. Sunny skies throughout.

A little cooler Tuesday as our winds become more northwest. Highs still above the norm with colder air Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with temps down to the 20s. That cool down extends to Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures near 45.

Another warm up for Thursday with highs near 60 degrees.

Still dry until the weekend, when a strong low pressure system to our south will increase winds, bring milder air and a good chance for rain Saturday and Sunday.