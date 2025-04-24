Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Highs in the 80s Thursday before rain, cooler temps return

Updated  April 24, 2025 6:33am EDT
One more beautiful day before rain returns

Thursday will be a beautiful day with highs in the 80s. However, things change to start the weekend. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our weather's been pretty great as of late and today may wind up being the best of the bunch. 

Highs climb into the 80s under sunny skies.

Rain's back Friday. While something spotty is possible in the morning rain becomes likely by afternoon. 

Totals generally wind up between .25-.50 inches with localized higher amounts possible. 

Highs drop Friday, to around 70, but they will still be above average.

We'll ditch the rain and welcome a cooldown for the weekend before bouncing back to 80 next week. 

