Metro Detroit weather: Highs near 80 today as temperatures continue to rise

We’ll keep the warm-up going today, topping out near 80 this afternoon under partly sunny skies.

The temps continue to head up, and will likely touch 80 by Friday.

There’s some rain to our west and north, but we stay dry. In fact, it’ll be a while before the wet weather makes it here.

Temps keep climbing through the weekend. A small dip shows up early next week, but odds are good we’re back near 80 before long.

Showers become more likely Saturday, though right now it doesn’t look like much.