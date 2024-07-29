Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid conditions expected all week

Heat and humidity will have a grip on Metro Detroit all week.

Monday starts with mild and muggy weather. Temps increase to about 86, but it will feel even hotter with the humidity.

Some areas may see some rain in the morning, but wet weather is more likely in the afternoon and evening. For some, that rain will continue into Tuesday.

The heat, humidity, and rain chances stick around through the week. Temperatures will be in the mid to high 80s all week.