Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid end to the week

A mild and muggy start to your Friday gives way to hot and humid conditions.

Temperatures this Friday morning are already in the 70s. Expecting a hotter day in comparison to yesterday. Highs near 87 degrees with a heat index (combination of high heat and humidity) near 90 degrees. This trend will continue to escalate this weekend with temperatures soaring into the 90s, heat index values in the mid 90s.

Mostly clear overnight in time for this month's full moon, also called the Sturgeon Moon.

A chance for isolated showers this afternoon, but the weekend is expected to be dry. We are in a rain deficit already this month. .81" below where we should be. Widespread showers and storms expected Tuesday through part of Thursday.

Temperatures remaining above seasonal leading into next week.