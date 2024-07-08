Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid Monday with highs near 90

We'll turn the heat and humidity up a bit to start the week.

An isolated storm can't be ruled out this afternoon, but coverage will remain low and most of us stay dry.

A dissipating front lingers Tuesday keeping a low chance for showers and storms to pop up, but the bigger rain potential lies in the middle of the week as what's left of Berly drifts into the Great Lakes.

And in response data has been consistently honing in on a wet Wednesday with 1-2" of rain possible before all is said and done. The system moves out and we begin to dry out Thursday.

Temps rebound to that typical summer feel for the weekend.