Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid start to the school year with highs around 90

While many kids are heading back to school, it's going to feel like summer outside this week.

Monday is going to be sunny, hot, and humid.

The day starts with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s before they jump up to near 90. With the humidity, it will feel even hotter.

That heat sticks around through Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures drop down to the low 80s and stay around there as we go through Labor Day weekend.

As for rain, Monday will be dry save for a spotty shower later in the day. Rain chances increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with thunderstorms in the forecast.