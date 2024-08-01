Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Hot, humid stretch continues

By
August 1, 2024
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Another hot and humid day

The heat and humidity aren't letting up yet. Alan Longstreet has what to expect today.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The heat and humidity are on yet another day! 

Storm chances are limited, but an isolated storm may pop up this afternoon. Coverage will be limited. 

A better storm chance exists this evening and tonight with another round Friday afternoon. 

Widespread flooding is not a concern, but heavy rain will exist in any storm that could lead to localized flooding. 

The rain comes to a close for Saturday and I'll keep it out of the Sunday forecast with a cooler feel coming next week. 