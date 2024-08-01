Metro Detroit weather: Hot, humid stretch continues
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The heat and humidity are on yet another day!
Storm chances are limited, but an isolated storm may pop up this afternoon. Coverage will be limited.
A better storm chance exists this evening and tonight with another round Friday afternoon.
Widespread flooding is not a concern, but heavy rain will exist in any storm that could lead to localized flooding.
The rain comes to a close for Saturday and I'll keep it out of the Sunday forecast with a cooler feel coming next week.