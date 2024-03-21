Metro Detroit weather: How much snow to expect Friday

We're waiting for Friday's snow, and while we do, some positives emerge in the weather world.

Less wind, more sun, but it's still a cold start. Your wind chill starts in a very cold spot – not even in the teens.

It's been a mild March with very little snow, but it's on its way.

Skies will cloud up overnight with snow breaking out on Friday morning between 6 and 8 a.m.

Totals by the end of the commute will be around ½ inch and by Friday night, I'd say a trace to 3 inches still looks like a good bet. Lower numbers south in Monroe County, higher north.

Most of Metro Detroit is looking at 1-2.5 inches. Mid-Michigan will see even more snow, exceeding 4 inches or more in some areas.

The weekend winds up on the chilly side as below average temperatures persist, but the 50s are coming back next week!