Metro Detroit weather: Humidity cranks up as rain returns to the forecast

Published  August 15, 2024 6:29am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Our sweet stretch of weather is coming to a close as high pressure moves out. 

Skies grow cloudier as the day rolls on with a few rain showers by the evening, but most of the day winds up dry. The rain shows up in the evening and sticks around. 

Though it is dry for most of the day, the humidity is ticking up ahead of the rain.

Rain's around tonight with Friday afternoon and evening storms a good bet. Isolated severe wind gusts are possible Friday and Friday night.

Currently, nearly the entire Lower Peninsula has a Marginal Risk for severe weather. 

Storms bubble up again Saturday afternoon and evening and wet weather lingers into Sunday as the system begins to move out. 