Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Humidity drops Thursday, making for a warm and comfortable day

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 25, 2024 6:37am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Less heat and humidity Thursday

With highs in the 70s, the heat and humidity will both be down on Thursday. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The heat and humidity will both be down Thursday, making for a different type of day than what Metro Detroit has been having lately.

It will be warm today, but that summer heat lacks - for now. Waking up, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. They will climb to the mid to upper 70s. 

Thursday will also have minimal rain chances after a few days of wet weather. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday evening, with thunderstorm chances lingering through mid-week.

Temperatures start to rebound Friday. Highs will reach around 80 before jumping even higher this weekend. From Saturday into next week, temperatures will be in the high 80s. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live