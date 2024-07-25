Metro Detroit weather: Humidity drops Thursday, making for a warm and comfortable day

The heat and humidity will both be down Thursday, making for a different type of day than what Metro Detroit has been having lately.

It will be warm today, but that summer heat lacks - for now. Waking up, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. They will climb to the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will also have minimal rain chances after a few days of wet weather. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday evening, with thunderstorm chances lingering through mid-week.

Temperatures start to rebound Friday. Highs will reach around 80 before jumping even higher this weekend. From Saturday into next week, temperatures will be in the high 80s.