Metro Detroit weather: Humidity levels on the rise with isolated storm chances Thursday afternoon

A mild start to your Thursday morning feeling a little sticky with humidity levels on the rise through the day today and over the next couple of days.

We're anticipating more of a rinse and repeat this afternoon with an isolated storm chance between 2-5 p.m. with daytime highs topping out in the mid 80s. Expect to see a generally quiet night tonight with partly cloudy skies with low temps falling to the upper 60s.

More of the same expected for Friday with highs inching into the upper 80s with an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon. We'll see 90s return heading into this upcoming weekend with humidity levels feeling uncomfortable, making it feel like it's in the low to middle 90s on Saturday and potentially mid 90s as we had it through the day on Sunday. We should be mainly dry heading into this weekend with loads of sunshine.

We start the sounds good next week off on an unsettled note with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures still remaining warm with most spots in the upper 80s.