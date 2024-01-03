Metro Detroit weather: Icy start Wednesday with some flurries later

A slick start to the morning with light freezing drizzle around.

Elevated surfaces and on/off ramps will develop slick spots. Take it easy for the morning drive!

Temperatures will be around the freezing mark. Highs will warm to the upper 30s this afternoon with a mainly cloudy sky. We'll see some flurries develop along a cold front which will pass through tonight and through the overnight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s.

Quiet end to the week with temperatures closer to the seasonal high! Most spots will be in the lower to mid 30s with some sunshine in the mix!

Next system arrives this weekend and brings the chance for snow! A coastal system tracks just east of the state generating the scattered snow showers through the weekend. Expect very minor accumulations. We're also eying an additional winter system mid-week next week. Snow and wind are possible!