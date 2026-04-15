Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat gone for now, but strong winds, downpours in the forecast later

The Brief The threat of severe storms is gone Wednesday morning, but the threat rises again later this afternoon and evening. Downpours are likely and strong winds are possible. A Flood Watch also remains in effect for all of Southeast Michigan.



The severe threat is over… for now.

Morning showers and storms fade by mid-morning, but scattered redevelopment is possible this afternoon. The severe threat is a bit lower than yesterday, but it’s certainly not zero. Damaging wind gusts remain the main concern.

We also still have a Flood Watch in effect for all of Southeast Michigan, so flooding could flare up in spots as rivers, streams, and creeks continue to run high. That watch is in effect until 2 a.m. Friday.

More severe storms?

More severe weather is possible Thursday, though the risk looks lower for now, down to a Marginal Risk, or 1 out of 5.

The Flood Watch should finally expire as we catch a break from the action Friday.

Colder air on the way

That break will be brief, with another round of storms possible Saturday followed by a shift back to colder air.

Temperatures drop below freezing again by Monday morning.