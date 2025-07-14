Metro Detroit weather: Less humidity but an Air Quality Alert

The Brief Southeast Michigan is under an Air Quality Alert due to particulates in the air from Canadian wildfire smoke. If you have lung or heart problems, asthma or bronchitis, monitor for wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness or burning in your nose, throat and eyes. Weather-wise, it will be less humid today.



This could be a day to stay indoors if you have upper respiratory concerns.

An Air Quality Alert has been extended throughout the day for fine particulates in our air directly associated with smoke from the Canadian Wildfires. The smoke

will continue tracking east and south with additional plumes moving in on Monday.

Highest fine particulate concentrations will be north of the city, in the Unhealthy range. Southern portions of the state can expect levels in the Moderate range.

Learn more about these levels below.

If you have lung or heart problems, asthma or bronchitis, monitor for wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness or burning in your nose, throat and eyes.

Outside of that, today will feel less humid. A cold front moved east throughout the state this weekend bringing a temporary change in wind direction. A northwest wind makes it feel less humid here, but don't get too used to it. The heat and humidity will rise again Tuesday through the remainder of the week. Highs this week averaging around 90 degrees.

Storms are possible starting Wednesday through Friday. Dry Saturday with more rain anticipated Sunday.

Air quality levels

Green (0-50 AQI)

Good - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Yellow (51-100 AQI)

Moderate - Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Orange (101 to 150 AQI)

Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red (151-200)

Unhealthy - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Purple (201-300)

Very Unhealthy - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

Maroon (301+)

Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.

Air quality health tips:

During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:

For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens, it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Keep outdoor activities short.

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

For everyone else:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone: