Metro Detroit weather: Less humidity but an Air Quality Alert
DETROIT (FOX 2) - This could be a day to stay indoors if you have upper respiratory concerns.
An Air Quality Alert has been extended throughout the day for fine particulates in our air directly associated with smoke from the Canadian Wildfires. The smoke
will continue tracking east and south with additional plumes moving in on Monday.
Highest fine particulate concentrations will be north of the city, in the Unhealthy range. Southern portions of the state can expect levels in the Moderate range.
Learn more about these levels below.
If you have lung or heart problems, asthma or bronchitis, monitor for wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, dizziness or burning in your nose, throat and eyes.
Outside of that, today will feel less humid. A cold front moved east throughout the state this weekend bringing a temporary change in wind direction. A northwest wind makes it feel less humid here, but don't get too used to it. The heat and humidity will rise again Tuesday through the remainder of the week. Highs this week averaging around 90 degrees.
Storms are possible starting Wednesday through Friday. Dry Saturday with more rain anticipated Sunday.
Air quality levels
Green (0-50 AQI)
Good - Air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.
Yellow (51-100 AQI)
Moderate - Air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.
Orange (101 to 150 AQI)
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.
Red (151-200)
Unhealthy - Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
Purple (201-300)
Very Unhealthy - Health alert: The risk of health effects is increased for everyone.
Maroon (301+)
Hazardous - Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.
Air quality health tips:
During unhealthy for sensitive groups (AQI orange) to unhealthy for everyone air quality events (AQI red), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises the following:
For people with heart or lung disease, pregnant people, older adults aged 65+, children, and teens, it is suggested to take the following steps to reduce exposure:
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.
- Keep outdoor activities short.
- Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.
For everyone else:
- Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard. ‘
- Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.
- Be active outdoors when air quality is better.
During very unhealthy or hazardous for everyone air quality (purple to maroon Air Quality Index levels), MDHHS advises the following for everyone:
- Stay indoors with the doors and windows closed using MERV-13 or better air filtration.
- Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner, and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed. Call or text 211 or contact your local health department to find out if there is a shelter or cooling center nearby.
- Use air filters to improve indoor air quality. Whether you have a central air conditioning system or a portable room unit, use high efficiency filters to capture fine particles from smoke. If you don’t have access to those filter systems, you can create a temporary air purifier with a 2012 or newer box fan and attaching a MERV-13 or higher air filter to it. Information is available online.
- Keep activity levels low.
- Avoid outdoor activities.
- Use N95 style masks if you have to be outside. Surgical and cloth masks are not recommended as they are not designed to prevent breathing in the fine particulate matter in wildfire smoke.