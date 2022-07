The thunderstorms have passed, and the rest of Wednesday night will be breezy and warm with less humidity.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and very warm…. High 89

Friday: Lots of sun… VERY WARM…. High near 90

Saturday: Increasing clouds…. Chance for an evening t-storm…. High 92

Sunday: Scattered t-showers…. Not as hot…. High 87

Monday: Partly sunny and nice….. high 84