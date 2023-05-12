Metro Detroit weather: Light rain chances Friday night into Saturday before drier weekend

A few light sprinkles around Friday evening with lows in the lower 60s tonight.

We'll continue to see a light rain chance overnight and through early Saturday morning. Clouds and rain chances will decrease through the afternoon Saturday with highs warming to the lower 70s. Mother's Day will be a dry and partly cloudy one with highs running cooler in the mid-60s.

Early next week we have a nice rebound in temperatures with highs returning to the lower to mid-70s Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Midweek we'll have a potent weather maker bring us rain chances but drop out temperatures briefly.

Most spots won't make it out of the 60s Wednesday and Thursday with highs rebounding to the mid-70s through Friday of next week.