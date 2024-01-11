Metro Detroit weather: Light snow Thursday before weekend winter storm

Winter storm watches are posted across the state as we ready ourselves for a round of late-weekly snow.

The areas under the watches stand the best chance to see the highest totals, over 8 inches. We're looking at slightly lower numbers across Southeast Michigan as milder air surges in and keeps our numbers from climbing too high. Our total range winds up from 2-7 inches.

Track the weather wherever you are with the FOX 2 Weather App. It's completely free and shows live radar, temperatures, incoming weather, and so much more. It also works anywhere in the world! Wherever you go, take the FOX 2 Weather App with you.

It's important to note a slight shift in the track of the low could move those numbers a bit, so stick with us as we move closer to the start. First we'll have to get through light snow this morning. Totals wind up on either side of an inch through the commute.

Temperatures rise to near 39 and stay there for Friday before dropping.

The snow winds down and the clouds stick through the afternoon and into the night as our late week system approaches. Let's get specific with the timing. Here's your Friday morning commute. Dry weather wins.

Midday looks dry with snow breaking out by the afternoon commute.

The snow turns to rain Friday evening before the cold shifts it back to snow Saturday morning. The cold arrives on the heels of a strong wind with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Saturday and Sunday's temps struggle to hit 20. The cold will linger into next week.