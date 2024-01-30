Metro Detroit weather: Snow with some accumulation Tuesday morning

Snow is moving toward Southeast Michigan.

It will start falling in the area around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Some areas of Monroe County and Downriver could also see a wintry mix in the morning, too.

Surface temperatures at or just above freezing, so snow will accumulate to about 1-2 inches before tapering off in the afternoon.

After the snow moves out Tuesday, the rest of the week is dry with high temperatures around 40.