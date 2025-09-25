Metro Detroit weather: Limited chance for showers Thursday

Temperatures remain steady Thursday as rain fades from Metro Detroit.

Not much rain today, and not much rain moving ahead. Check out future radar centered on our best bet for rain and notice it's not so impressive:

Later in the day, some areas could see a quick downpour, but it would be a very isolated incident; most areas will not be impacted by that.

The little rain that is in the forecast centers around mid and late afternoon.

What's next:

Partly sunny Friday with dry weather winning through the weekend.

Temps climb, too! We'll take aim at 80 by Sunday and fade a bit next week. But before they drop, we'll get a stretch of above-average days.