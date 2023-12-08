Metro Detroit weather: Mild Friday with near-record temps this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another warm December day is on tap.
Friday will be breezy with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s.
Temps keep heading up on Saturday, too! 60° isn't out of the question in spots.
The record high for Saturday is 58 degrees, certainly in reach. The warmth will come with wind and a few showers too, though the rain won't amount to much.
A cold front races through Saturday night, dropping our temps on Sunday with nothing more than a few snow showers to finish the weekend.
After the warmth, temperatures heading into the week will be at or just below average.