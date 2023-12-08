Metro Detroit weather: Mild Friday with near-record temps this weekend

Another warm December day is on tap.

Friday will be breezy with temperatures in the high 40s to low 50s.

Temps keep heading up on Saturday, too! 60° isn't out of the question in spots.

The record high for Saturday is 58 degrees, certainly in reach. The warmth will come with wind and a few showers too, though the rain won't amount to much.

A cold front races through Saturday night, dropping our temps on Sunday with nothing more than a few snow showers to finish the weekend.

After the warmth, temperatures heading into the week will be at or just below average.