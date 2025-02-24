Metro Detroit weather: Mild Monday with highs in the 40s

You can feel it - a milder Monday is on the way.

Temperatures this morning begin in the 30s as opposed to much colder readings on previous days. For many of us, temperatures are as much as 15 degrees warmer than yesterday at this time.

On a side note, it was 70 degrees on this day in 2017! We won't get near that today, but our readings will be above seasonal. And that trend will continue up to Thursday, so something to look forward to.

Those milder temperatures will support rain instead of snow on Wednesday. It will be windy on Thursday and Friday with colder air returning. As a result, a mix is possible Thursday.

Colder air in place for the weekend could present as snow for Saturday. Highs by Sunday, are where we start out today, around freezing. So we'll enjoy this early week break from the cold.