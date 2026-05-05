Metro Detroit weather: Mild and rainy before temps drop below seasonal for the rest of the week

The Brief The day starts mild and rainy. Rain moves out in the morning but is expected to return later in the day. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be below seasonal.



Mild temperatures this morning.

We start the day off with readings in the 50s, near 60 degrees and the numbers don’t move too far off as we head toward the afternoon. Look for highs to remain consistent around 60.

Showers for most of us this morning beginning to taper off with some redevelopment anticipated by this afternoon around 1 p.m. This rain could linger into your evening commute. If you have tickets for the Tigers game this evening at 6:40 p.m., showers will be in the area, ending as we head toward the later innings.

Of course, the Pistons game is also tonight at 7 p.m. If you’re planning on getting an early start to Little Caesars Arena, there will be rain in the area early, dissipating by the end of the game.

What's next:

Temperatures for the remainder of the week remain below seasonal, in the 50s until the weekend, when readings rebound to the 60s. An active week ahead with rain late Thursday through the weekend.