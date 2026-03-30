Metro Detroit weather: Mild start to the week ahead of chance for severe storms

The Brief The week starts with mild temperatures Monday, with even warmer temps in the forecast Tuesday. Rain moves in on Monday evening, kicking off an active week of weather that includes the chance for severe weather. Heavy rain and gusty winds are both threats Tuesday.



A milder start to your Monday.

Temperatures in the 40s instead of 30s courtesy of a southwest breeze.

Readings will be in the mid 60s today, over achieving the 56 daytime high Sunday. Even warmer Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s.

Severe weather this week

Rain coming in this evening around 6 p.m. This starts off the active weather this week.

A strong cold front displaces the warmer air Tuesday, resulting in heavy rain and gusty winds. The potential for severe weather Tuesday by 3 p.m.

Behind the cold front, chillier temperatures for Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees.

Tigers Opening Day forecast

Rain extends through Thursday and again for the Tigers Opening Day Friday. So far, showers in the morning with a first pitch temperature near 54 degrees.