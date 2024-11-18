Metro Detroit weather: Mild stretch, some rain to start the week

Enjoy the mild stretch ahead before everything changes by the middle of the week!

High temperatures on your Monday climb to 57° with mainly cloudy skies. Some overnight rain has left things damp, but the shower threat will hold off until later this evening. A little after dinner time, rain chances will start to creep back up.

As we had into the overnight hours, we keep the same pattern we have had for a while. Temperatures will drop to a mild 47° with some spotty showers possible. Heavier rain arrives early Tuesday morning as the temperatures spike near 60° with a surge of warmer air.

This warm air sticks around through Wednesday afternoon until a cold front arrives, which changes everything! Temperatures will drop down into the lower 30s by Wednesday night early Thursday morning, and some wet snowflakes could mix in to continued spotty rain. Over all, the week ends wet and chillier with lows in the 30s and highs in the middle 40s.