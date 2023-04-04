Metro Detroit weather: Mild Tuesday night before severe thunderstorms move in for Wednesday

A few late thunderstorms may move through Metro Detroit on Tuesday night before a day of potentially severe weather.

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday, but the day will include the possibility of some damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly an isolated tornado threat. A strong spring storm crosses the Great Lakes on Wednesday with a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Related article

A cold front will sweep across the region Wednesday evening with quiet weather for the rest of the week including the Tigers Home Opener on Thursday and Easter Sunday.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night: Cloudy, breezy, and milder…. Chance for late-night showers and a few rumbles….. low near 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy…. Windy and WARMER….. scattered strong to SEVERE T-STORMS…. High 74

Thursday (Tigers Opener): Partly sunny, breezy and cooler….. high 54

Friday: Lots of sun…. high 52

Saturday: Sun and clouds…. High 55

Sunday (Easter): Partly cloudy….. MILDER….. high 62