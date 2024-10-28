Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Milder Monday ahead of a warm front that will spike temps to near 80

By
Published  October 28, 2024 6:17am EDT
Milder Monday

Another chilly start will give way to a milder day. Temperatures rise to the 70s tomorrow, cooling down for the weekend. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Monday starts with a bit milder weather ahead of a warm front that will spike temps Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yesterday brought a frosty morning, taking an extra moment to clean the windshield. This morning, though chilly, it's a little milder with winds turning to the southeast. This will allow temperatures to rise to 63 this afternoon with plenty of sun. 

A warm front forming to our south will punch up the temps tomorrow to the 70s but also brings the threat of morning rain.

A cold front sweeps through Thursday bringing rain for Halloween and dropping temperatures for the weekend.

