Metro Detroit weather: Milder Monday ahead of a warm front that will spike temps to near 80

Monday starts with a bit milder weather ahead of a warm front that will spike temps Tuesday and Wednesday.

Yesterday brought a frosty morning, taking an extra moment to clean the windshield. This morning, though chilly, it's a little milder with winds turning to the southeast. This will allow temperatures to rise to 63 this afternoon with plenty of sun.

A warm front forming to our south will punch up the temps tomorrow to the 70s but also brings the threat of morning rain.

A cold front sweeps through Thursday bringing rain for Halloween and dropping temperatures for the weekend.