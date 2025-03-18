Metro Detroit weather: Milder start as highs climb into 60s Tuesday

A milder start to your day with temperatures already near 40 degrees.

Unlike yesterday morning when we started out as low as 25 degrees colder than the previous day, today we're in a surplus. Temperatures are as much as 10 degrees warmer compared to Monday morning. Tomorrow will be even milder.

What's happening here is a wind shift. Yesterday we experienced winds from the northwest, bringing in colder air. Today our wind direction turns to the south. That means afternoon highs benefit with readings in the mid 60s. Plenty of sun to start.

Our next weather-maker is near the Rockies, moving east. Wednesday will be even warmer in advance of this system, with increasing clouds and rain in late. Colder air Wednesday night into Thursday, as much as a 20 degree drop, could produce some wet snow mixing with rain early in the day. Ironically, Thursday is also the first day of Spring.

Temperatures moderate Friday with readings closer to 53, above seasonal.