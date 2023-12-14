Metro Detroit weather: Milder temperatures to wind down the week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thursday features more sun and less cold.
High pressure anchored across the southern Great Lakes will shift east Friday and our temps head up in response.
Rain showers are possible Sunday with an east coast system on Monday that's shifting west in the latest data. If this trend holds we may wind up with rain changing to snow Monday.
Temps head down behind that system, but no major cold outbreaks are in the cards between now and Christmas.