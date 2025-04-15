Metro Detroit weather: Mix of rain and snow possible Tuesday morning

Let's take a moment to enjoy yesterday. Temperatures topped out at 73 degrees. Not a record breaker; that was 82, but still a welcome change.

Today is a different story.

Following the passage of a strong cold front, our readings are cooler today. Our high temperature was achieved early this morning, around 50 degrees, before colder air on the backside of Low pressure moves in. This results in falling temperatures and a few snow showers mixing in with rain this morning. Timing is around 8 a.m. with the bulk of any precipitation ending by noon. Windy conditions with gusts near 40 mph complete the day.

It will stay windy overnight with the wind shifting to more of a northwest direction. Same for your Wednesday. Dry tomorrow and Thursday with rain returning Friday. Temperatures near 70 degrees, Cooler readings are building in for the weekend.