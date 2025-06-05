Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues after 1/2 to 2 inches have already fallen

It’s a soggy start to your Thursday with rain tapering off this afternoon and temps struggling to hit 70°.

Rain totals through 4 a.m. range from 0.50" to 2.0", which may lead to some localized flooding. Heaviest rain this morning falls along and south of I-94, so watch those low-lying spots during the commute.

A few spotty showers linger this afternoon, but Friday brings much drier air.

The weekend stays mainly dry too—mainly being the keyword. Low pressure returns late Sunday with more rain and keeps temps near or below average until a warmer finish to the week.

By mid next week, highs are trending back up around 80.