Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain fades ahead of milder temperatures

Published  February 27, 2025 6:45am EST
Some rain Thursday

The morning rain will wind down before scattered showers return this afternoon. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fog fades early as rain winds down through the morning commute, leading to a midday lull. 

Scattered showers redevelop in the afternoon. 

The wind picks up today and strengthens further tomorrow, but with a south wind in play, 50° on Friday looks like a solid bet. A few showers are possible early and late, but the bulk of the day stays dry. 

Skies brighten and temps drop for the weekend, but another warm-up is on the way next week. 

