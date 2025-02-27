Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain fades ahead of milder temperatures

Fog fades early as rain winds down through the morning commute, leading to a midday lull.

Scattered showers redevelop in the afternoon.

The wind picks up today and strengthens further tomorrow, but with a south wind in play, 50° on Friday looks like a solid bet. A few showers are possible early and late, but the bulk of the day stays dry.

Skies brighten and temps drop for the weekend, but another warm-up is on the way next week.