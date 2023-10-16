Metro Detroit weather: Mostly dry Monday with gusty winds

Some areas may see some spotty showers early Monday, but that fades, leading to a mostly dry day.

Temperatures stay chilly, low to mid-50s. Expect wind Monday, too, with some gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with highs in the mid-50s.

By mid-week, temperatures rise some. Wednesday will be partly sunny and dry, with temperatures in the low 60s. Those temperatures stick around into Thursday, when rain chances return.

Expect rain Thursday and into the weekend.

