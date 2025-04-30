Metro Detroit weather: Much cooler day Wednesday with highs only around 60

Welcome to Wednesday! It’ll be a much colder feel across Southeast Michigan.

Temperatures are down around 30 degrees from this time yesterday, and they won't rise nearly as high as they did Tuesday.

We’ll get some sun and less wind than yesterday, which helps offset the chill a bit. Overall, it’ll be a decent but cool day with highs around 60.

Rounds of rain return late tonight and continue off and on Thursday. Heavy rain is possible, but as of now, the best chance for an inch or more sits north and west of the city.

A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Friday, but overall we’ll dry out through the weekend. The rain chances early next week are less certain, and while temps fade into Saturday, we’ll bounce back to start next week.