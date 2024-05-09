Metro Detroit weather: Much cooler with some rain

We'll put the 70s with sun behind us and welcome in a different kind of day across Southeast Michigan.

A bit of rain moves in as the day rolls on.

Here's a simulated snapshot of radar at 9 a.m. Notice many of us stay dry through the morning commute.

The rain spreads north through the afternoon but doesn't amount to much. Wetter south, drier north.

Nothing more than an isolated pop shower develops Friday afternoon with another round of rain showers in the forecast Saturday, but it looks like we'll dry things out by Mother's Day.