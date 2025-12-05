Metro Detroit weather: Near record cold Friday morning with not much relief later

The Brief The morning starts with record low temps and single-digit wind chills. The sun will come out later, but it won't make much of a difference. Temps warm a bit for the weekend, returning to around freezing.



The cold dominates your Friday. Near record lows this morning without much relief this afternoon under partly sunny skies.

This cold is dangerous to be outside in for long periods of time. Be sure your pets are indoors!

LIST: Detroit warming centers

The weekend weather winds up decent as we take aim at freezing Saturday.

Snow won’t be a major player, but some flakes fly Saturday morning, with more of us seeing light snow Sunday. Any accumulation stays under an inch.

What's next:

A better chance for snow you may actually have to shovel shows up next week as a series of systems sweep through. It’s too early for specifics, but I'd favor snow Tuesday, with a rain/snow mix possible Wednesday. Temps won’t be warm, but the cold does ease a bit.