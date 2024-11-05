Metro Detroit weather: Near-record warmth this election day with a chance for rain later

Election day brings temperatures well above seasonal.

We normally begin the day at this time of the year in the 30s. Tuesday morning, highs are in the 60s with afternoon highs forecasted to be in the mid-70s. These temperatures will be near the record high, which was set in 2022 when Michigan saw a stretch of 74-degree days.

It will be a breezy day with winds gusting out of the southwest. Rain holds off until the evening hours, when scattered showers are possible.

Wednesday will be cooler but still above average, with highs in the 60s.