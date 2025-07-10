Metro Detroit weather: Nice day with a break from the rain

We’ll catch a break from the rain today with just a touch of early fog across Southeast Michigan.

Here’s a look at 5 a.m. visibility. Expect a bit of fluctuation through sunrise.

Otherwise, we’re in great shape! Expect plenty of sun and dry weather (a stray shower is possible late PM but not likely, so this is me not mentioning it) to carry us through the day.

A few showers bubble up Friday afternoon, but the better chance for wet weather and a marginal risk for severe storms arrives Saturday.

Temperatures rise into the weekend and stay elevated through midweek next week.