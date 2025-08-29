Metro Detroit weather: Nice stretch of days coming this Labor Day weekend

The Brief Friday's highs will struggle to reach 70. Highs climb through the holiday weekend, though, with temps nearing 80 by Labor Day. A late week cooldown is also in the forecast for next week.



A sweet stretch of weather's coming, but we start it off on a cold note.

Friday's temperatures struggle to get to 70. However, don't get too used to the cooler feel because temps are headed up this Labor Day weekend.

No concerns through the holiday weekend as temps climb through Labor Day.

By the holiday, temperatures are close to 80.

Temps peak midweek with rain coming Wednesday followed by a late week cooldown.

Though we are forecasted to touch 80 at one point in the week, by Thursday temperatures will be headed back down below 70.