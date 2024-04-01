Metro Detroit weather: Persistent rain through Wednesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Rain that starts the day will stick around through Wednesday, when a chance for some snow showers also arises.
The bulk of the morning rain is falling Downriver and in Monroe County. Rain tapers off around 8 or 9 a.m. but returns for the evening commute.
Highs will reach 52 today.
Temperatures drop a few degrees to the high 40s Tuesday, with rain forecasted to continue.
By Wednesday, a few snow showers may mix in with the rain. A wintry mix is also possible Thursday, too.
As of now, the Detroit Tigers Opening Day looks dry and partly sunny with temperatures in the high 40s.