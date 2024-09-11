Metro Detroit weather: Foggy start before a pleasant, dry day with highs in the 80s

A stretch of warm weather continues Wednesday.

Patchy, dense fog is around Southeast Michigan again this morning. As of 4 am a dense fog advisory covers Macomb, Lapeer, St. Clair and Sanilac counties.

Once the fog fades mid and late morning summer will be out in full swing, good sun and the 80s are back.

Our rain chances stay limited moving forward with dry weather winning out through the week.

Temps stay up for a while with no big cooldown showing up through at least early next week.