Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant start Tuesday before rain chances this afternoon

Another pleasant start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s with clear skies!

Tuesday morning will be dry with showers moving in the early afternoon. Highs will warm to the upper 70s. A cold front will pass through the state during the evening drive with a thundershower embedded in the line of showers. Nothing severe is expected. Lows will bottom out in the mid-50s with a few lingering showers possible,

That cold front with usher in a more fall-like feel on Wednesday with highs struggling to make it out of the 60s. Should be a bright one during the afternoon. Temperatures make a quick rebound through the end of the week with highs in the mid-70s Thursday, then lower 80s Friday!

Heat and some humidity return this upcoming holiday weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. We'll be nearing 90 by Monday with mostly sunny skies.

